A break from the rain! – Mark
Expect variable clouds and mild temperatures today.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, November 19:
There is potential for black ice potential all morning.
Temperatures today will be just above average.
Showers will be mainly in Idaho with sun and clouds for Eastern Washington. Friday and Saturday will be mild with sunshine and dry conditions. Sunday will be cloudy. Temperatures are cooling with showers expected next week.
