Sun and clouds then rain showers today and tonight – Mark

Happy rainy Monday!

We’re looking at lots of showing later this afternoon and evening, but temperatures will remain the 40s through most of the day.

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:

Temperatures are well above average (37) all over the state.

A low will be making its way out this afternoon and another rolls by us with scattered showers today and tonight. Mid-40s are expected through Tuesday and highs of around 40 will be here through the weekend with dry sky and variable clouds.