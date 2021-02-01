Sun and clouds then rain showers today and tonight – Mark
Happy rainy Monday!
We’re looking at lots of showing later this afternoon and evening, but temperatures will remain the 40s through most of the day.
Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:
Temperatures are well above average (37) all over the state.
A low will be making its way out this afternoon and another rolls by us with scattered showers today and tonight. Mid-40s are expected through Tuesday and highs of around 40 will be here through the weekend with dry sky and variable clouds.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.