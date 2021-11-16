Sun and breezy to clear and cold tonight – Mark

Breezy conditions are on the way out of the region, but we’re about to get cold.

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

Sunny and clouds today

Cooler and still breezy, but nothing like yesterday

Clear and cold tonight

Rain is on the way for Thursday

Here’s a look at the rest of your day: mo9stly low to mid 40s before we drop down into the 30s tonight.

We have above average highs today with temperatures in the mid 40s to 50s in some areas.

Tonight will be COLD. We’re dropping down in the low 20s with some teens up in Colville.

The front is on its way out with breezy conditions and colder air. Sun and clouds today with gusts up to 30 mph. Wednesday will be sunny with clouds and possible rain or snow Thursday night into Friday morning. A cloudy and mild weekend is on the way.