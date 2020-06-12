Summertime planting and gardening tips

Erin Robinson by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whether you started picking up plants this spring or you want to start a summer garden, there are ways you can best keep those plants alive and thriving throughout the summer season.

At Vicki’s Garden Center, they said the most popular summer plants this time of year are geraniums, petunias, poppy plants, succulents and much more.

This best way to keep your spring and new summer plants healthy is to use a slow release fertilizer like Osmocote that is fresh and will last all summer.

You’re also encouraged to use neem oil or an insecticidal soap on your plants to keep away summer bugs like asphids and thrips.

Lastly, pruning is essential this time of year. Make sure you take off dead blooms to promote new growth.

See the website for Vicki’s Garden Center for all your summer gardening needs.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.