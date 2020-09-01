Summer’s last stand: a 20 degree jump in the forecast this week

We had a little fall preview the past couple of days, with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Well, put your sweatshirts back in the closet, because that’s about to change, dramatically. Our warming trend will kick off on Tuesday, as highs climb into the mid 80s, which is more than a 10 degree leap. Expect blue skies, sunshine and a little bit of a breeze in the afternoon. Wind gusts will be up to 20 mph.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to build through the week, and that high will not be leaving anytime soon. Temperatures will respond by shooting into the 90s for Friday and Saturday! Expect dry conditions through the Labor Day Holiday weekend and beyond.