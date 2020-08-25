Summer weather is holding strong for the last week of August -Kris

Families are getting ready for back to school, but the weather is ready for summer fun. We have some clouds passing through this evening with a dry cold front, but they won’t be around long. The front is also picking up our winds, but it’s not going to do much for our temperatures. For Tuesday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

There’s no shortage of sunshine in the forecast. Expect blue skies through the end of the week, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, that’s just about 5 degrees above average. There is the possibility for some cooler weather next week, including the slight chance of showers next Monday