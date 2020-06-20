Summer starts this weekend! But it will feel more like spring -Kris

Summer officially starts Saturday (Summer Solstice at 2:43 p.m. PDT), but the warm sunny weather will be late for the party.

A weak cold front will move through the region bringing a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. The best chance of wet weather will be in the mountains. The front will cool temperatures slightly and pick up our winds. Sunday, Father’s Day, will remain breezy with a slight chance of showers over north Idaho.

The warmth turns on for next week. Expect blue skies, sunshine and highs in the 80s.