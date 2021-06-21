Triple digit temperatures are on the way – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for the first day of summer:

90 degrees and hotter all week

Mostly sunny

Breezy at times

Triple digit temperatures this weekend

Expect sunny skies and hot temperatures today.

The entire state will be hot today.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 90s all week with breezy conditions at times.