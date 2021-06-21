Triple digit temperatures are on the way – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for the first day of summer:
- 90 degrees and hotter all week
- Mostly sunny
- Breezy at times
- Triple digit temperatures this weekend
Expect sunny skies and hot temperatures today.
The entire state will be hot today.
Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 90s all week with breezy conditions at times.
