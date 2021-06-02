Summer programs kicking off at the YMCA of the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — School’s almost out and it’ll soon be time for your kids to get outside and get active for the summer.
You can sign them up now for different youth activities and events happening through the YMCA of the Inland Northwest.
Each branch has some free activities, but most require a fee and pre-registration.
Here’s what’s planned for the month of June:
Coming up this Saturday, June 5, your child can attend a youth soccer clinic at the South YMCA.
This Saturday is also the deadline to pre-register for an event at the Valley YMCA called Y-Ninja Warrior.
Youth sports, dance, swim, taekwondo and much more are also open for registration — but filling up fast.
And if you want your child to get a summer camp experience at the YMCA, each branch has a Day Camp.
For more information on youth summer programs, see the YMCA of the Inland Northwest website.
