Summer programs kicking off at the YMCA of the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — School’s almost out and it’ll soon be time for your kids to get outside and get active for the summer.

You can sign them up now for different youth activities and events happening through the YMCA of the Inland Northwest.

Each branch has some free activities, but most require a fee and pre-registration.

Here’s what’s planned for the month of June:

Coming up this Saturday, June 5, your child can attend a youth soccer clinic at the South YMCA.

This Saturday is also the deadline to pre-register for an event at the Valley YMCA called Y-Ninja Warrior.

The YMCA is kicking off it’s summer programs! Get your kids up and active by signing them up for sports, dance and some upcoming events! We’re giving you a preview of one coming up in a few weeks – Y-Ninja Warrior! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/pyM3O4Hicv — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) June 2, 2021

Youth sports, dance, swim, taekwondo and much more are also open for registration — but filling up fast.

And if you want your child to get a summer camp experience at the YMCA, each branch has a Day Camp.

For more information on youth summer programs, see the YMCA of the Inland Northwest website.

You can also go straight to the registration portal here.