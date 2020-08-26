Summer marches on as our thoughts turn to Fall -Kris

The rhythm of life in the Inland Northwest is definitely changing to fall, but the summer sun is still beating down on us, and the warm, sunny weather will be around for a while. For Wednesday, expect sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 80s. That’s about 5 degrees above average. It’s a perfect day to get out and play before the back-to-school preparations take over.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s with sunshine through the end of the week. This is perfect weather for gardeners. After a slow start to the growing season, this late-summer sun will help things ripen-up.

Things start to change late on Saturday. A strong cold front will pick up our winds and drop temperatures back down around average. Expect highs in the upper 70s to right around 80 degrees starting on Sunday.