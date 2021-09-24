The Inland Northwest is holding on to summer for the first weekend of fall – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, September 24:
- Today will be sunny and warm
- 80 degree temperatures this weekend
- Mild mornings
- Rain and cooler temperatures next week
Today will be sunny and warm. High temperatures will hit 77 degrees by dinnertime.
Temperatures across the state will be warm for the first weekend of fall.
High pressure brings in warmer than average conditions for today, Saturday and Sunday. Then, a cold front will move in Monday bringing clouds and cooler temperatures. Expect rain showers Monday evening through Wednesday morning.
