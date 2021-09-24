The Inland Northwest is holding on to summer for the first weekend of fall – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, September 24:

Today will be sunny and warm

80 degree temperatures this weekend

Mild mornings

Rain and cooler temperatures next week

Today will be sunny and warm. High temperatures will hit 77 degrees by dinnertime.

Temperatures across the state will be warm for the first weekend of fall.

High pressure brings in warmer than average conditions for today, Saturday and Sunday. Then, a cold front will move in Monday bringing clouds and cooler temperatures. Expect rain showers Monday evening through Wednesday morning.