Summer Heat on the Way – Mark

Thursday Planning 7 Day[1]

High pressure and heat from the South moving in and will bring us close to 90 for Thursday.

Thursday Dayplanner[1]

Light winds for today but will get breezy for Thursday evening.

Wed Pm Winds[1]

Then a cold front moves in with breezy and sunny conditions for Friday and Saturday. Warming into the 90's next week.

