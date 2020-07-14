Summer heat for the rest of the week – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Welcome to Tuesday!

Sunshine all day with light winds.

Tue Day Planner[1]

Average highs statewide and all with mostly sunny conditions.

Tue Highs[1]

Wednesday will be hotter statewide.

Tue Wednesday Highs[1]

A summer pattern of sunshine and warm temperatures continues through Thursday with just a few clouds in the evening. Partly cloudy Friday and Saturday with average temps expected. Heating up again for Sunday and Monday.

Tue Planning 7 Day[1]

