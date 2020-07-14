Summer heat for the rest of the week – Mark
Welcome to Tuesday!
Sunshine all day with light winds.
Average highs statewide and all with mostly sunny conditions.
Wednesday will be hotter statewide.
A summer pattern of sunshine and warm temperatures continues through Thursday with just a few clouds in the evening. Partly cloudy Friday and Saturday with average temps expected. Heating up again for Sunday and Monday.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.