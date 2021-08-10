Summer fun at Sullivan Family Farms
CHENEY, Wash. — Just a few weeks left for summer fun. Why not spend it on a farm?
Sullivan Family Farms is a small family farm located near Cheney in South Spokane County.
Located at 14411 Williams Lake Rd, the owners of the farm have a growing herd of Simmental and Angus cows as well as a pair of Brown Swiss oxen.
They also grow a variety of fresh cut flowers.
At the farm, you can shop for fresh flowers, pasture-raised meat, bouquet subscriptions and baked goods.
But this summer, they’ve opened the farm up to the community in a different way.
Take a flower field design class where you can learn how to design a bouquet, learn how to take care of Eleanor the bottle calf and her animal friends or just take a three-hour private tour of the farm to take in all the beauty!
These experiences are offered weekly and by appointment, so take advantage of a summer on the farm with your family!
For more information on these classes and tours at the farm, see the Sullivan Family Farms website or contact them at sullivanfamilyfarmsllc@gmail.com.
