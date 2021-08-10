Summer fun at Sullivan Family Farms

by Destiny Richards

Sullivan Family Farms on Facebook Farm stand at Sullivan Family Farms

CHENEY, Wash. — Just a few weeks left for summer fun. Why not spend it on a farm?

Sullivan Family Farms is a small family farm located near Cheney in South Spokane County.

Located at 14411 Williams Lake Rd, the owners of the farm have a growing herd of Simmental and Angus cows as well as a pair of Brown Swiss oxen.

They also grow a variety of fresh cut flowers.

At the farm, you can shop for fresh flowers, pasture-raised meat, bouquet subscriptions and baked goods.

But this summer, they’ve opened the farm up to the community in a different way.

Take a flower field design class where you can learn how to design a bouquet, learn how to take care of Eleanor the bottle calf and her animal friends or just take a three-hour private tour of the farm to take in all the beauty!

These experiences are offered weekly and by appointment, so take advantage of a summer on the farm with your family!

For more information on these classes and tours at the farm, see the Sullivan Family Farms website or contact them at sullivanfamilyfarmsllc@gmail.com.

