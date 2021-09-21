Summer ends with sunshine – Mark

We’re celebrating the last day of summer with sunshine!

Here is a look at the rest of your day:

Mostly mild conditions with temperatures moving into the mid 70s.

We’re looking at above-average highs today and the same thing will happen tomorrow as we usher in fall.

The first day of fall is Wednesday and will be partly cloudy. We’ll have mild conditions with sunshine and warm temperatures all the way through the next weekend. Mid to upper 70s are expected each day.