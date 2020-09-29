Summer carries over into fall this week – Mark

Welcome to Tuesday!

Sunny and warm today, all day long.

Above average temperatures are expected with blue skies statewide.

This afternoon it will be perfect weather for an iced coffee. It’s National Coffee Day, if you didn’t know.

RELATED: It’s National Coffee Day! Here’s where to snag some deals and freebies

Our summer pattern in fall continues through this week and into next with warm, dry weather. Upper 70s and maybe 80 for the weekend. Partly cloudy on Thursday, otherwise sunny.