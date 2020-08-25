Suburban Seattle officer pleads not guilty to murder charge

Associated Press by Associated Press

KENT, Wash. (AP) – A suburban Seattle police officer has pleaded not guilty to murder and assault charges in a case where he confronted an unarmed man suspected of disorderly conduct and then shot him twice.

Auburn Police Officer Jeff Nelson, a 12-year veteran who has been involved in two other fatal shootings, was taken into custody on $500,000 bail following a court appearance Monday.

Nelson killed Jesse Sarey in in May 2019 in an interaction that lasted just 67 seconds.

Prosecutors said he ignored his training by failing to wait for backup, by failing to use deescalation tactics and by failing to use less lethal means, such as the Taser he was carrying.

