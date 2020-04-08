Submit an Easter pet photo for Humane Society’s ‘EGG-cellent Easter Photo Contest’

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Pet owners are encouraged to dress up their furry friends and snap a photo for the Spokane Humane Society’s ‘EGG-cellent Easter Photo Contest.’

Submissions are open through Saturday—simply dress up your animal companion in an Easter-themed outfit, take a picture and send it to SHSEasterPhotoContest@gmail.com with your name, for a chance to win a Humane Society Swag Basket! Then, donate $5 per photo using their donation page, and you are all set.

Saturday at 5pm, the Humane Society will post a photo album of all the submissions, and the community can vote on the best-dressed pet by liking the pictures.

On Easter Sunday, the winner will be declared.

All proceeds go to the care, shelter and placement of animals in the area.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.