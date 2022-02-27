Sub Pop Records offering scholarship to high school seniors

by Will Wixey

Credit: Sub Pop Records

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sub Pop Records is giving out scholarships to some lucky art-inspired students.

The Sub Pop Loser Scholarship is distributing $17,500 in college scholarship money to three eligible high school seniors. It includes one for $7,500 and two for $5,000 each.

The funds will go out to students who have a passion for music, creative media, or the arts. The record label encourages individuals from all cultures and communities to apply, and they don’t even have to be actively pursuing a degree in the arts.

Applicants must be from Washington or Oregon, and must be on the way to full-time enrollment at an accredited university or college.

Applicants must also submit an essay, one page or less, either answering questions provided by Sub Pop or whatever they want, as long as it’s creative. They should also state the school they are graduating from and what school they plan to attend in the fall.

The deadline for applications is March 23. Learn more about the scholarship here.

