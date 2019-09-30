Sub-freezing temperatures in store for the start of October!
SPOKANE, Wash. — Cold weather is going to continue into the start of your work week, with overnight lows hitting below freezing. A freeze warning has been issued for various portions of the Inland Northwest. Make sure to cover crops and sensitive vegetation. In-ground sprinklers should be drained and above-ground pipes should be covered to protect from damage.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.