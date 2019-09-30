Sub-freezing temperatures in store for the start of October!

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

Cold weather is going to continue into the start of your work week, with overnight lows hitting below freezing. A freeze warning has been issued for various portions of the Inland Northwest. Make sure to cover crops and sensitive vegetation. In-ground sprinklers should be drained and above-ground pipes should be covered to protect from damage.

