Stuntman dies from injuries sustained in crash at Moses Lake Air Show

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County stuntman Alex Harvill died Thursday from injuries he sustained while attempting to set a world record motorcycle jump for the Moses Lake Air Show.

The Grant County Coroner confirmed the 28-year-old’s death and said his family has been notified.

Harvill was attempting to do a practice jump the length of a football field on his motorcycle at the Grant County International Airport, Thursday morning, when he crashed. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but later passed away.

The coroner will conduct an autopsy Friday to confirm the exact cause and manner of death, which is standard procedure.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex’s family, friends and loved ones,” the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said in a post.

