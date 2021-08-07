Stunt Pilot Silverwood ride closed for repairs

by Matthew Kincanon

ATHOL, Idaho — If you were thinking about riding Silverwood’s newest roller coaster, you’re gonna have to wait awhile because it’s been closed for repairs.

The ride opened at the end of May this year. Standing at 106 feet tall, it is a single rail metal coaster that goes 52 mph.

Silverwood Theme Park said on its Facebook page they are working around the clock to get it running again. They will post more updates later on.

