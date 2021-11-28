STUNNER: EWU hands WSU their first loss of the season in Pullman

by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars had been clicking on all cylinders this season coming into tonight’s game with a perfect 5-0 record, but the Eastern Eagles didn’t care, they take the Cougars down on their home floor 76-71.

Freshman Mason Landdeck from Zillah led the way for Eastern with a career-high 22 points.

Tyrell Roberts led the Cougs in scoring with 24.

Washington State was playing short handed with Noah Williams, TJ Bamba, and Tony Miller all unavailable against EWU.

The Cougars fall to 5-1, they will be Arizona State Tuesday.

The Eagles improve to 3-3, they will be at home against Southern Utah Wednesday night.

