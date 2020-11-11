Study shows possible link between COVID-19 and later psychiatric disorder

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

The COVID-19 pandemic may not only be taking a toll on people’s physical health, but their mental health as well.

A new study has found that COVID-19 may be giving people an increased risk of later being diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder; that includes anxiety and depression.

Researchers from the University of Oxford looked at the medical records of 69 million people in the United States between January and the beginning of August. That included 62,000 people who contracted COVID-19. They were looking for links between coronavirus and mental health challenges.

In the three months following testing positive for the virus, 18% of survivors were found to get a psychiatric diagnosis. This was found to be twice as likely as other groups of patients with different illnesses and conditions. The same study also found that only 13% of those with Influenza developed similar conditions for survivors of COVID-19. 5.8% of them were diagnosed with a psychiatric illness within 14 to 90 days.

You can compare than in other comparison groups which was only between 2.5% – 3.4%. Local health experts say the COVID-19 effects the brain and the restrictions and isolation from a diagnosis could be playing a factor

“The fear of having an illness and dying from it is really quite, very stressful for a lot of people and again become kind of hopeless and the economic burden of that too,” said Dr. Evangeline Dacanay, MD.

Experts say it is important that if you are isolated because of a positive test or just quarantined to maintained a routine. Also taking medication you may be on normally and just try to live as normal life as you can.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.