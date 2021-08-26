Students show support for masks at Spokane Public Schools board meeting

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash.– Students who attended the virtual Spokane Public Schools board meeting on Wednesday said they support the state’s mask requirement.

All K-12 students and staff in Washington need to wear a mask to school. Governor Jay Inslee issued the mandate last month. It’s had some pushback, but students who spoke on Wednesday night said they are in favor of it for different reasons.

“This is extremely important to me, that when I go to school, I don’t have to risk my little brother’s safety,” said Gabrielle Kelly, a senior at Lewis and Clark High School.

School districts have to follow the requirements as it is a state mandate. If they do not, the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction said districts will lose state funding.

SPS will enforce the mandate, and students who bravely spoke on Wednesday said the requirement is the right thing to do.

“If we go back to school in person without a mask mandate, I think it would be very unfair to the students who follow the guidelines to have to trust the students who haven’t been following the guidelines,” said Ava Schumacher, a senior at Lewis and Clark High School.

Some districts — like Mead — have pushed back. Last week, they asked Gov. Inslee to reconsider his mask mandate approach. They also requested the governor to lay out what it would take to lift the mandate.

When Gov. Inslee first issued the requirement, he said things could change down the road if COVID-19 trends go back down.

“I believe it’s not a political matter and it shouldn’t be treated as such,” said Jacob Gannon, a senior at North Central High School.

Other students also said they support the mandate because they do not want to go back to virtual learning. The governor previously said he does not want to see another wave of the virus force students back home either.

