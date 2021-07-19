Students lead coffee production project at Hutton Settlement Children’s Home

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students are roasting packs of fresh coffee beans at Hutton Settlement Children’s Home and selling them to the community in a new project.

H.O.P.E. (Hutton Opportunities for Professional Exploration) Neighborhood Roasters is a professional, student-led coffee roasting production established at the Hutton Settlement Children’s Home in Spokane.

The Hutton Settlement nurtures, educates and prepares children ages 5 to 18 who are in need of a safe and healthy home.

Despite the past they may come from, H.O.P.E. Neighborhood Roasters gives them ‘hope’ for a bright future.

We’re live this morning at Hutton Settlement Children’s Home, checking out a student-led coffee production project. ☕️☕️☕️ It’s called H.O.P.E. Neighborhood Roasters. We’ll tell you about the project, the students behind it and how you can buy their coffee on #GMNW! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/IaZEJS82gk — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) July 19, 2021

According to the Hutton Settlement website, the project serves three purposes:

1) Career & technical education (CTE) for Hutton Setttlement youth (retail & marketing, supply chain management, business entrepreneurship) with educational credit opportunities

2) Global awareness through country-of-origin studies and cultural communication with coffee farmers worldwide within the Cafe Femenino Cooperatives

3) Sustainable funding provided for all Hutton education programs

When you choose HOPE Neighborhood Roasters, you become a vital part of Hutton Settlement’s mission of providing hope, opportunity and life to children in need.

The community can buy coffee in subscriptions.

Pay $350 in advance to get four 12 oz. packs of roasted coffee beans monthly via pick-up or shipping.

To keep the coffee as fresh as possible, two bags will go out every two weeks.

For more information and to order some coffee from these local students, see the official website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.