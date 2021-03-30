Students lagging behind as they return to school

Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — Most students are transitioning back to in-person learning after the pandemic shut down schools and sent kids home to learn. But, the effects from online learning are long lasting and severely affecting students’ overall academic progress.

According to research from McKinsey & Company, by the end of this school year, students could be four to five months behind in math education. It’s an issue educators have seen for years but has gotten worse.

“The skill gaps are even wider than they were,” said Deborah Knutson who owns Education NW Resources. “Will they have the skills in place to move on to their next classes?”

Knutson works with struggling students through her tutoring and supplemental learning programs. She says online instruction just didn’t work for all students.

“It’s more difficult for some of the students to learn online because it uses a different portion of the brain and so they’re not able to process and retain the information,” Knutson said.

“We also see students who just tune out because it’s so much easier to do that,” said Jessica Masterson, an Assistant Professor of Teacher Preparation at Washington State University.

While there are gaps students will have to recover from, Masterson sees this as a call to action for teachers to re-evaluate how they teach their students. She encourages differentiating curriculums to meet students where they are.

“I think we have a really unique opportunity right now to rethink the way that we do public education and to refashion it such that it serves all of us, all of our students and especially those that have been left behind,” Masterson said.

It’s also been hard for schools and educators to gauge progress since there hasn’t been standardized testing. Last year, the federal government didn’t require schools to test students when schools shut down. This year, the federal government is encouraging districts to test students. However, Chris Reykdal, Washington’s State Superintendent, has submitted a letter to the government asking them to waive a lot of testing requirements for Washington students as they head back to school.

Knutson says students may be passing their classes, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to be ready for their next chapters.

“That is my concern. These high schoolers who want to go on to college that even though they seem to have good grades, they don’t have the skills to actually back that up,” Knutson said.

She says parents can play a big role helping their students readjust and overcome some of these education hurdles by checking in and being present in their academic journey. If you know of a student who may need some extra help with classes or college prep, Education NW Resources is accepting new students. You can find more about the programs offered here.

