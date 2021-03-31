Students cheer on Final Four-bound Zags from afar

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — From the start, it was apparent USC didn’t have what it took to hang with Gonzaga and its perfect record. In the end, the Zags easily defeated the Trojans by 19 points, the final score, 85–66.

Needless to say, Gonzaga fans were thrilled.

Logan Tavern was full of them, and 4 News Now was there as fans cheered on the Bulldogs.

Only a small amount fans can watch the game in-person in Indiana. And though bars have limited capacity here in Spokane, the energy was the same as if it was packed to the brim.

The last time Gonzaga went to the Final Four was in 2017, a monumental run for the team that landed them in the NCAA Championship — so this time around, let’s just say the fans are a little excited about it.

Two games from glory; the Gonzaga Bulldogs are one step closer to clinching the championship title.

Students like Jacob Tan are ready for the next game.

“I think the whole [thing] has been waiting to get back to this moment and we’re so excited to be back here,” said Tan.

Tan says he was dedicated to coming out and supporting not only his school, but the businesses.

“It’s just trying to come out and support our local community, the bar and seeing all the Zags fans come together and support Zags,” said Tan.

And being around other fans really brings the energy out of others.

“This bar — this is on the campus in the district area,” said Zags fan Tony Rosetti. “People in here were rowdy and fun.”

After the game — that energy went to the streets.

At one point hundreds of fans were out celebrating, and even lit a couch on fire. Police stuck around to close off the area until everyone left.

As Gonzaga heads into their next game on Saturday, these fans say they’re going to cheer them on until the end — no matter what the outcome is.

“We’re behind you 100%,” said Rosetti. “No matter what happens, but I think this is the year that they’re going to bring it home for us.”

