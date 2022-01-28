K-12 students who play sports no longer have to test for COVID 3 times a week

by Chad Strazzara

SPOKANE, Wash.– Kids and teens who play sports in Washington without COVID symptoms won’t have to test as often.

The Washington Department of Health announced it was changing its guidelines on Jan. 26. Before then, athletes playing high-risk sports had to test for COVID three times a week.

The rule change comes as recent test shortages across the state have forced some school districts to pause athletics. With test availability limited, the department of health is hoping to maximize the use of COVID tests for athletes who have symptoms.

Here’s what you need to know:

All high-contact sports athletes, regardless of their vaccination status, are still required to take a COVID test on the day of their competition

Their test has to come back negative before they can play

Student-athletes do not have to test if they’ve been positive for COVID and recovered in the last 90 days (unless they’re symptomatic)

