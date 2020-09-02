Student athletes, families petition Gov. Inslee to bring back fall sports

Student athletes across Washington are urging Governor Jay Inslee to bring back fall sports as the school year begins.

Cole Norah, a senior at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, started a petition on behalf of Student Athletes of Washington (SAW). More than 24,000 people have put their names behind the petition, asking that sports not be delayed or postponed.

“We feel that our voice is not one that is being considered or heard, as it feels that those in positions to make decisions on our behalf are not looking at things from our collective point of view,” wrote Norah in the petition.

Norah argues that the cancellation of fall sports will lead to youth depression, family tensions, stress on single-parent households and a lack of college scholarships—which, for students whose families suffer financially, may be their only chance to receive high education.

“The structure and discipline provided there for members of the band, cheer, and the various other sports and activities is just not something that is reproduceable[sic] at home and especially in front of a computer screen,” said Norah. “For many of us who come from families who are struggling financially, we use athletics combined with success in the classroom to better ourselves.”

As for the risks of COVID-19, Norah argues that there are risks to driving a car, or stepping onto the sports field, or even “looking the wrong way” and getting shot or attacked.

