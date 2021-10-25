Student arrested for bringing gun to University High

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A student was arrested Monday for bringing a gun to University High School.

Marla Nunberg, Director of Communications for the Central Valley School District, said police were able to quickly detain the student and confiscate the gun.

“With this rapid action, there was not a need for a lockdown at the school. All students, staff and the building were deemed safe by law enforcement,” Nunberg said.

Counselors will be available at U-High for students and staff who want to talk about the incident.

“We cannot emphasize enough how important it is for students that if they see something to say something to an adult authority,” Nunberg said. “We are thankful for our law enforcement, University High School administration, staff and students for their quick actions and following our protocols to keep everyone safe.”

