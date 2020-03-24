Studded tire removal deadline pushed in response to COVID-19 pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. — The arrival of Spring usually means drivers in Washington have until the end of March to remove studded tires. However, this year the Washington State Department of Transportation is extending the deadline one month later due to coronavirus concerns.

The date has been pushed from March 30 to April 30.

The decision is also in support of Governor Jay Inslee’s guidance to help reduce the spread of the virus by limiting social interactions, according to WSDOT.

State law gives WSDOT authority to extend the deadline when circumstances call for it. Those circumstances most commonly occur when a forecast indicates widespread snow and ice.

WSDOT said several employers like tire removal services are telling employees to stay home in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The Department said social distancing efforts could make people’s ability to meet the March 30 deadline difficult.

Since the pandemic is changing daily, WSDOT said they will re-evaluate the situation near the end of the extension period. If no new extensions are granted at that time, starting at midnight on Friday, May 1, drivers with studded tires face a $136 fine.

