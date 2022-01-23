Stubborn fog and calm conditions for Sunday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s a typical high-pressure pattern in the Inland Northwest, with still air and stubborn fog. It’s also a pattern that’s sticking around for the next several days with very little chances for rain, snow, or wind.

Temperatures on Sunday morning will fall into the mid to upper 20s and those that broke out of the clouds will be back in it with dense fog around central and eastern parts of Washington. Fog will also linger long into the day again in the valleys of the Idaho Panhandle.

Highs in the afternoon will reach the middle and upper 30s and we’ll break out into sun south of I-90 again. Expect more developing fog and clouds tomorrow evening. If you want to get some sun on Sunday, your best bet is on the Palouse or up in the mountains above the cloud layer.

When will this pattern change? Maybe this weekend, but there’s a chance we could still be in this calm pattern into the week after this one.