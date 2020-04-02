Struggling to stay afloat during COVID-19? Take a look at these financial resources

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent stay-home order have thrown a wrench into people’s everyday lives—many have lost their jobs, their benefits, or are having trouble supporting their small business.

4 News Now has put together a list of resources for people in our community who are filing for unemployment or not federal assistance keeping their business afloat.

Washington

Greater Spokane Inc. has compiled a list of COVID-19 resources for small businesses, including information on applying for disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. They have also created the Regional Business Impact Survey aimed to inform elected officials on how small businesses are being affected.

The State Economic Security Department has issued emergency rules to support people dealing with temporary layoffs, isolation, and businesses dealing with quarantine. This includes extending deadlines and waiving wait times for benefits.

The Department of Financial Institutions also has information on the status of their offices, as well as financial hardship programs for credit cards, rent, mortgage, student loans and utility payments.

The Department of Commerce is assembling a $5 million grant program for small businesses using the Strategic Reserve Fund, which is not ready quite yet, as they are finishing the guidelines and application process.

For business owners to be covered against losses due to COVID-19, the State Office of the Insurance Commissioner says you will have needed to already purchase an insurance policy with communicable disease loss included. Now, however, that option is unavailable. More information can be found here.

The Department of Revenue has pushed back tax deadlines for business owners by 30 days, and have waived all penalties for late renewals; more information can be found here.

Lastly, Washington Health Plan Finder has been launched, open through April 8, to assist people who have lost their employer-provided insurance. They have a Navigator that can direct you to the help you need.

Idaho

The State Board of Education has a list of school operating guidelines, as well as resources for K-12 schools. You can also check the City of Boise’s coronavirus resource center for information.

United Way, Idaho Community Foundation and the Idaho Nonprofit Center have teamed up to create the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, which will donate money to organizations that serve low-income and vulnerable families.

Idaho’s small businesses are encouraged to visit the Department of Commerce website, which has information on accessing federal disaster loans, including Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million. The deadline to apply is December 21, 2020.

