Struggling All-Star Vogelbach DFA’d by Mariners

SEATTLE, Wash. – Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today the following roster moves:

· Braden Bishop, OF, recalled from alternate training site.

· Sam Haggerty, INF, recalled from alternate training site.

· Daniel Vogelbach, INF, designated for assignment.

· Art Warren, RHP, optioned to alternate training site (post-game 8/18).

· Bryan Shaw, RHP, outrighted to alternate training site; will report on Aug. 20.

Bishop (#5) and Haggerty (#28) will be in uniform and available for tonight’s (6:40 pm PT) game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at T-Mobile Park.

Bishop, 26 (turns 27 on Aug. 22), appeared in 11 Summer Camp games at T-Mobile Park, batting .167 (4×24) with 6 runs scored, 1 double, 1 RBI and 3 walks. He was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on March 10. In 8 Cactus League games this spring, Bishop was 1-for-11 (.091) with 3 runs scored, 1 RBI and 2 walks.

Bishop made his Major League debut with the Mariners on March 21, 2019 against the Oakland Athletics in Tokyo, Japan. The 6-foot-1, 178-pound outfielder appeared in 27 games with the Mariners in 2019, batting .107 (6×56) with 3 runs scored, 4 RBI and 3 walks.

The Woodland, CA, native has appeared in parts of 5 minor league seasons in the Mariners organization, batting .291 (485×1668) with 286 runs, 89 doubles, 7 triples, 24 home runs, 175 RBI, 163 walks and 50 stolen bases in 413 games. Bishop was the Mariners 3rd round selection in the 2015 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Washington.

Haggerty, 26, hit .368 (7×19) with 5 runs scored, 4 doubles, 3 RBI, 4 walks and 1 stolen base in 9 Summer Camp games at T-Mobile Park. He was optioned to the alternate training site, and added to the Taxi Squad for the opening road trip, on July 23. In 8 Cactus League games this spring, he hit .357 (5×14) with 1 run scored, 3 doubles and 2 RBI.

The switch-hitting Haggerty made his Major League debut on Sept. 4, 2019 at Washington. He appeared in a total of 11 games with the Mets, primarily as a pinch-runner, and recorded 2 runs scored. He appeared at three levels of the Mets minor league system in 2019: Short-A Brooklyn (6 G), Double-A Binghamton (68 G) and Triple-A Syracuse (12 G). He appeared defensively at second base (31 G), center field (25 G), left field (10 G), third base (6 G), shortstop (5 G) and right field (1 G) at the minor league level last season.

Haggerty has appeared in 5 minor league seasons with Cleveland (2015-18) and New York-NL (2019). He was originally drafted by Cleveland in the 24th round of the 2015 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of New Mexico. After spending 4 seasons in Cleveland’s minor league system, Haggerty was traded to the Mets with minor leaguer Walker Lockett (RHP) in exchange for Kevin Plawecki (C) on January 6, 2019. In parts of 5 minor league seasons, he is a career .249 (357×1431) hitter with 82 doubles, 27 triples, 15 home runs, 143 RBI and 113 stolen bases.

Vogelbach, 27, is batting .094 (5×53) with 3 runs scored, 1 double, 2 home runs, 4 RBI and 11 walks in 18 games with the Mariners this season.

In parts of 5 Major League seasons with the Mariners (2016-c), Vogelbach is a career .196 (126×642) hitter with 85 runs scored, 21 doubles, 36 home runs, 95 RBI and 120 walks in 223 career games. He was acquired by the Mariners, along with Paul Blackburn (rhp), from Chicago-NL in exchange for Mike Montgomery (lhp) and Jordan Pries (rhp) on July 20, 2016. Vogelbach was originally selected by the Cubs in the 2nd round of the 2011 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Bishop Verot (FL) High School.

Warren, 27, was recalled from the alternate training site prior to yesterday’s game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, but did not make an appearance. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound right-hander tossed 3.0 scoreless innings across 3 relief appearances during Summer Camp at T-Mobile Park, posting a record of 1-0 while striking out 3 and walking 1. He made 2 Cactus League appearances with the Mariners this spring, posting a 36.00 ERA (4 ER, 1.0 IP) with 2 strikeouts and 2 walks.

Warren made his Major League debut with the Mariners on Sept. 12, 2019 vs. Cincinnati. In 6 relief appearances with the Mariners last season, he went 1-0 while tossing 5.1 scoreless innings, striking out 5 and walking 2. The native of Defiance, OH, spent most of the 2019 season with Double-A Arkansas, where he was named to the Texas League Post-Season All-Star Team. Warren went 2-1 with 15 saves and a 1.71 ERA (6 ER, 31.2 IP) with 41 strikeouts and 13 walks in 29 outings with the Travelers. He was originally selected by the Mariners in the 23rd round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

