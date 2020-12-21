One woman displaced by house fire south of Spokane

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Crews are working to knock down a rental house fire five miles south Spokane.

That fire fully blocked the southbound lanes of SR 195 for several hours.

According to Spokane County Fire District 3, one woman was in the house at the time, but she got out safely. She is now being put up in a hotel by the Red Cross.

No cause has been determined.

Crews from the Spokane County Fire District 3 and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office are responding.

