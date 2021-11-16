Strong winds cause damage across Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– Gusty winds swept across the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene and left damage in the area.

That included a lot of downed trees. One in the South Hill was about 100 feet or less away from a home near 22nd and Adams.

We’re seeing trees come down around Spokane. This is near 22nd and Adams on the South Hill. It’s about 100 feet or less from a home. I’ll have a live report on what we’ve seen tonight. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/rLQM5GCvnJ — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) November 16, 2021

Spokane County Fire District 8 reported powerlines down on South Woodruff Road and East Holman Road. Fire rescue crews said homeowners in the area are staying inside.

🚧 Heads down!

⚠️ Power lines down On S. Woodruff Rd & E Holman Rd.

Homeowners at staying inside, the area is marked with cones @SCFD8 firefighters have left the scene to answer other 911 calls@AvistaUtilities has been notified & will repair when they can pic.twitter.com/WXnao30J7u — Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) November 16, 2021

In Hillyard, siding was coming off a building on Market and Everett.

