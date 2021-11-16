Strong winds cause damage across Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– Gusty winds swept across the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene and left damage in the area.
That included a lot of downed trees. One in the South Hill was about 100 feet or less away from a home near 22nd and Adams.
Spokane County Fire District 8 reported powerlines down on South Woodruff Road and East Holman Road. Fire rescue crews said homeowners in the area are staying inside.
In Hillyard, siding was coming off a building on Market and Everett.
