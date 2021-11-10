Strong second half lifts no. 1 Gonzaga to one-sided win in season opener

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The number one ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs took a while to get settled in for their season opener, but got things clicking in the second half on the way to a 97-63 win over Dixie State Tuesday night.

The Zags were never in danger of losing this game, but they turned the ball over eleven times in the first half and shot just 2-11 from behind the arc in the first half as they led by 15 at intermission.

Julian Strawther came on strong after the break to lead the way for the Zags finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds, as they blew the game open.

All-world Freshman Chet Holmgren was a stat-sheet filler finishing with 14 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 7 blocks.

Gonzaga is 1-0 on the season and they now look ahead to #5 Texas in the McCarthey Athletic Center coming up Saturday night at 7:30pm.

