Strong high pressure has hijacked our winter weather! -Kris

Keep your sunglasses and ice scrapers ready to go for Thursday, but your shovels and snow boots can have another day off. A strong ridge of high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern, and it’s going to keep the storms away through the weekend and beyond. That ridge will, however, keep the freezing fog in our forecast. That leads to frosty streets, sidewalks and windshields. Expect a cold and foggy start to the day on Thursday, with morning low temperatures in the mid 20s. Sunshine will break through the fog and help take our temperatures into the upper 30s. A weak disturbance will bring an increase in clouds tomorrow evening, but no precipitation.

We will be back to the sunny skies with morning fog for Friday and Saturday. By the beginning of next week, the ridge might begin to break down a little bit, but that remains to be seen. Meanwhile, there haven’t been many problems with air quality so far, however, an AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect for the region through Tuesday of next week.