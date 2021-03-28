STRONG DAMAGING WINDS LIKELY: Downed trees, power outages, blowing dust expected this afternoon and evening -Kris

A powerful cold front is charging toward the Inland Northwest this afternoon. This front is bringing very high winds to region, and a HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for most of the Inland Northwest. Winds will peak between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday. In addition to widespread power outages and downed trees and branches, blowing dust is expected over the Columbia Basin. A BLOWING DUST ADVISORY is in effect this afternoon through early Monday morning. Expect visibility to drop to near zero at times along many highways and Interstate 90.

This incredibly strong storm has the potential of 50-65 mph wind gusts. Even 70 mph gusts are possible in spots. Spokane County Emergency Management is warning residents to stay inside and avoid traveling. Some of the greatest damage is expected over the Palouse.

Although the strongest winds will ease this evening, it will remain windy until late tonight. Winds will gradually decrease through Monday morning.