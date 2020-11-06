Stream news, weather and exclusive local stories on KXLY+

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — You can now stream 4 News Now videos wherever you are!

It is all possible through the new KXLY+ app. Find news, weather, sports and exclusive local features from the Inland Northwest.

You can download KXLY+ for your phone or your smart TV. Head to the app store on your iOS or Android device, or find it Roku, Amazon Fire Stick or Apple TV.

