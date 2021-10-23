Streak snapped; Washington State falls to BYU in first game under Jake Dickert

by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars couldn’t get the ball back in the final 4:30 as BYU ran the ball and ran out the clock. Washington State falls 21-19 snapping a three game winning streak.

The Cougar offense had momentum but were forced to go for two after scoring with four and a half minutes remaining and their conversion attempt fell incomplete. The Cougars were in that situation after failing to convert on an extra point earlier in the game.

Running back Max Borghi had his best game of the season rushing for 83 yards and 3 touchdowns.

This was the first game WSU played after firing Nick Rolovich for failing to meet the vaccination mandate set forth to all state employees.

With the loss, the Cougars fall to 4-4 on the season.

