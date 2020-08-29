Stratton’s Cutting Garden reopens with safety guidelines in place

PULLMAN, Wash. — Looking for something to do with the family this weekend?

Stratton’s Cutting Garden is now open to the public, with updated safety guidelines in place.

Governor Inslee’s recently released guidelines allow agritourism in phase 2 and 3 of the state’s Safe Start plan, given proper safety precautions are met.

When you do visit Stratton’s, you’ll be required to wear a mask at all times when social distancing isn’t possible. All buckets and flower clippers will be sanitized after each use, and groups larger than 10 won’t be allowed to visit.

You can learn more by visiting Stratton’s Facebook.

Whitman County was approved for phase 3 in early June.