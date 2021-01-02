Strange odor prompts hazmat investigation at North Spokane medical building

SPOKANE, Wash. — A hazmat investigation prompted the evacuation of a medical building in North Spokane Saturday morning.

Spokane Fire crews first responded to the building for reports of a strange odor. They assessed eight employees for minor symptoms and decided a hazmat investigation was necessary.

Crews determined the smell was coming from a melted battery pack on an electric pallet jack.

No serious injuries from the smell were reported.

