Storms will move out this evening but the cooler weather is here to stay! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. – Showers, and thunderstorms are set to continue through the region for the remainder of our evening. The rain could linger into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

We’re expecting anywhere between .10″ to .25″ but in areas with more thunderstorm activity, there could be more. A Flash Flood Watch was extended today to include: Bonner, Boundary, Ferry, Pend Oreille, and Stevens counties. For the remainder of the evening, we’ll watch for the ongoing fire risk with lightning and winds expected area-wide.

By the time we’re waking up Wednesday morning, all this action will be behind us. We’ll get a bit more sunshine for our Wednesday and even better, we’ll be holding on to these cooler temperatures. Our high today and tomorrow are 73 in Spokane. That brings us nearly 30-degrees cooler than where we were yesterday! Rain and thunderstorm chances return Saturday. -Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker

24-Hour Temp Change

A bit more action for our Tuesday evening.

Winds pulling in smoke from surrounding wildfires & Canada.

A drastic shift in our AQI Tuesday evening.

We could see a few more quick pockets of activity tonight.