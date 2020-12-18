Storms on the way bringing mountain snow and valley rain -Kris

The conga line of storms will continue its dance across the Inland Northwest though the weekend. However, there will be plenty of breaks between storms to run your holiday errands and stay dry. That’s the case for most of Friday. There’s only a slight chance of a rain or snow shower in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect dry conditions with mostly cloudy skies. The next in our series of storm systems will arrive tomorrow evening. With high temperatures around 40 on Friday, it will most likely be rain in the valleys. Expect a breezy evening, with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

Although it will be easy going on the valley roads, the mountain passes will be another story. Check pass conditions before you travel through the weekend, as periods of heavy snow are possible. Meanwhile, in the valleys expect periods of moderate to heavy rain, lots of melting snow and warm weather through this weekend. We might even hit 50° on Sunday. Colder, drier weather will arrive as we approach Christmas. EARLY forecasts indicate we might get some snow Christmas night.