Storm moves in around dinner time, bringing 1-3 inches of new snow – Mark

More snow is on the way!

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight at 6 p.m. and continues through 7 a.m, bringing anywhere between 1-3 inches of new snow.

Here’s what you need to know going into this storm:

Cold, patchy freezing fog is expected

Snow starts around dinner time

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place

1-3″ will fall by Friday morning – be prepared for a messy commute

Today, we’ll see an increased chance of clouds and cool temperatures.

Below average temps continue not only today but through Saturday.

The storm is going to hit our Idaho mountains even harder – up to a foot of snow is expected! Cloudy conditions move in for Friday afternoon into Sunday morning with a chance of rain and mountain snow.