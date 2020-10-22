Stores struggle with lack of inventory during pandemic

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many stores have taken a hit during this pandemic. For others, business has actually been booming.

While this may be a good thing, it creates another problem. It’s been hard for small businesses to keep up with demand.

“People are buying but having to wait awhile to get their furniture,” said Brian Kuntzmann, General Manager with Spokane Furniture.

“Right now we’re looking at 8, 10, 12 – up to 20 weeks on custom furniture,” said Cori Newland, Sales Manager at Accent Fireplace and Spas.

It’s not only having an impact on businesses, it’s also affecting customers.

“Everybody’s home, everybody isn’t spending that much money on vacation so everybody wants a hot tub and they want it right now,” said Newland.

Newland said some people are having to wait months to dip their toes into these hot tubs.

“If you were to design a spa, we probably wouldn’t see it until about June,” said Newland.

While customers haven’t been too happy about it, they say many have realized everyone is in the same boat.

“We’re frustrated, too. We would love to get you your furniture. We don’t want to have to tell you that it’s going to take a long time. Buy sooner than you need it and be patient,” said Kuntzmann.

