‘Stop this now’: Rep. McMorris Rodgers begs D.C. protesters to be peaceful

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

WASHINGTON — Eastern Washington Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers tweeted amid chaos at the U.S Capitol, calling on protesters to act peacefully.

Protesters breached the building as they protested the Electoral College vote and violently clashed with police. Reporters on the Hill said tear gas has been deployed and members of Congress have been told to put on gas masks.

Capitol police had guns drawn in the chamber as they tried to barricade doors.

“Stop these attacks on Capitol Police who serve to protect the People’s House. Protesting peacefully is your right. Violence, aggression, and breaching security perimeters are not. Stop this now,” Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers tweeted.

On Tuesday, McMorris Rodgers said she would would object to certification of the presidential election.

