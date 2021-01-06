‘Stop the Steal’ rally planned for Wednesday in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A “Stop the Steal” car rally is planned for Wednesday in Spokane.

The rally is set to begin at 11 a.m. near the Spokane Arena and will continue throughout downtown Spokane. The group plans to honk while passing local news stations, the courthouse and city hall.

Once the group returns to the arena, a walking rally will begin towards city hall and Riverfront Park.

The parade comes as Congress’ gathers to certify the Electoral College votes. Several Republican representatives, including Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Rep. Russ Fulcher, have said they will object to the county and delay the certification of President-elect Joe Biden.

